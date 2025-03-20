HaveUs Aerotech gets EASA nod for facilities in Delhi, Gurugram, Bangalore

MRO services provider HaveUs Aerotech on Thursday said the European aviation safety regulator EASA has granted its approval to the company's three facilities -- at Delhi, Gurugram, and Bangalore.

The certification from European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) enhances the company's ability to provide instant, reliable support to both national and international airline operators, the Gurugram-based MRO services operator said.

The company also said it is the first MRO company to get such a certification in three states.

"By expanding our workforce and ensuring we have the right skills in place, we are not only enhancing our capabilities but also contributing to national growth and job creation," Anshul Bhargava, Chairman & Managing Director of HaveUs Aerotech, said.

HaveUs operates MRO facilities in North and South India, and with upcoming facilities in Mumbai and Kolkata, it aims to deliver quicker turnaround times and high service quality to airlines across the country and globally, he added.

These new MRO locations will not only provide crucial support for India's aviation infrastructure but will also offer excellent opportunities for local job seekers -- skilled professionals and unskilled workers.

Also Read

The company currently employs over 200 skilled and unskilled professionals and plans to hire more talent in the near future, the statement said.

HaveUs recently obtained approval from DGCA to offer maintenance services for Unit Load Devices and pallets at its Delhi facility.