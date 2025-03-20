Home / Companies / News / HaveUs Aerotech gets EASA nod for facilities in Delhi, Gurugram, Bangalore

HaveUs Aerotech gets EASA nod for facilities in Delhi, Gurugram, Bangalore

HaveUs recently obtained approval from DGCA to offer maintenance services for Unit Load Devices and pallets at its Delhi facility

HaveUS Aerotech
HaveUs operates MRO facilities in North and South India | Image: X@HaveUsAero
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

MRO services provider HaveUs Aerotech on Thursday said the European aviation safety regulator EASA has granted its approval to the company's three facilities -- at Delhi, Gurugram, and Bangalore.

The certification from European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) enhances the company's ability to provide instant, reliable support to both national and international airline operators, the Gurugram-based MRO services operator said.

The company also said it is the first MRO company to get such a certification in three states.

"By expanding our workforce and ensuring we have the right skills in place, we are not only enhancing our capabilities but also contributing to national growth and job creation," Anshul Bhargava, Chairman & Managing Director of HaveUs Aerotech, said.

HaveUs operates MRO facilities in North and South India, and with upcoming facilities in Mumbai and Kolkata, it aims to deliver quicker turnaround times and high service quality to airlines across the country and globally, he added.

These new MRO locations will not only provide crucial support for India's aviation infrastructure but will also offer excellent opportunities for local job seekers -- skilled professionals and unskilled workers.

Also Read

Premium

DGCA, IIT audit findings put Terminal 2 on the repair runway: DIAL

DGCA probes tail strike incident involving IndiGo plane at Chennai airport

Premium

Rain not sole culprit: IIT panel's verdict on Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport

DGCA fined Air India Express ₹30 lakh in Dec 2024 for rule violation

Govt says 255 passengers placed in 'no fly list' in last three years

The company currently employs over 200 skilled and unskilled professionals and plans to hire more talent in the near future, the statement said.

HaveUs recently obtained approval from DGCA to offer maintenance services for Unit Load Devices and pallets at its Delhi facility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inside Akasa Air's struggles with Boeing delivery delays and idle pilots

Ireda to raise Rs 1,247 crore via first-ever issue of perpetual bonds

Adani, Emaar said to be discussing deal structure for $1.4 bn India unit

Renault India to hike prices of entire model range by up to 2% from April

UK-based Prudential Plc to set up health insurance JV with HCL Group

Topics :DGCADirectorate General of Civil AviationAeronautics

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story