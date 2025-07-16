HDFC Bank board to consider bonus issue, special dividend on July 19

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said its board in its meeting on July 19 will decide on issuing bonus shares and special interim dividend.

Shares of HDFC Bank gained 1.33 per cent to touch a high of ₹2,021.90 in the early morning trade after the company's announcement on BSE.

Earlier on June 23, the bank had announced that its board will meet on July 19, Saturday, to consider and approve the financial results for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, HDFC Bank said its board would also consider the proposals of declaration of a special interim dividend on the equity shares of the bank, for the financial year 2025-26; and issue of bonus shares, subject to approval of shareholders of the bank.