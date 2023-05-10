High valuations may cap further upside in ABB stock; prospects 'positive'

The substantial cash balance of Rs 3,940 crore could help target growth via acquisitions. The parent, ABB Globa

The operating profit margins (OPM) rose 230 basis points (bps) YoY to 11.8 per cent with better capacity utilisation and favourable mix. Order inflows were up 36 per cent YoY at Rs 3,130 crore, and the order book stood at Rs 7,170 crore, which is up 37 per cent YoY – this is roughly 80 per cent of annual revenue.