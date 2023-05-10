Home / Markets / Stock Market News / High valuations may cap further upside in ABB stock; prospects 'positive'

High valuations may cap further upside in ABB stock; prospects 'positive'

The company posted better than expected results for the March quarter, and prospects remain strong

Devangshu Datta
Premium
High valuations may cap further upside in ABB stock; prospects 'positive'

4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ABB India beat expectations with net sales up 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) posting a strong growth of 52 per cent in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar year or Q1CY23 (the company has year-end on Dec 31). The sales growth came from the electrification and motion segments, where revenues grew 16 per cent and 36 per cent – YoY -- respectively. Process automation also grew by 23 per cent YoY. Robotics was relatively flat at 4 per cent growth.
The operating profit margins (OPM) rose 230 basis points (bps) YoY to 11.8 per cent with better capacity utilisation and favourable mix. Order inflows were up 36 per cent YoY at Rs 3,130 crore, and the order book stood at Rs 7,170 crore, which is up 37 per cent YoY – this is roughly 80 per cent of annual revenue.
The substantial cash balance of Rs 3,940 crore could help target growth via acquisitions. The parent, ABB Globa

Also Read

Why ABB's good fourth quarter numbers may not boost its share price

Railways on fast track to achieve its 100% electrification target by 2024

Three-wheelers take charge in auto industry's electrification race

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

Surge in bookings, cost cutting fuel 8-fold surge in IPO-bound OYO's Ebitda

NSE lifts lid on dabba trading, tippers, issues warnings to 24 platforms

Mankind Pharma jumps 32% on stock market debut due to strong demand

Strong fourth quarter perks up Paytm stock; stock jumps nearly 5%

Two Adani group stocks decline by daily limit as MSCI trims weight

Equities rebound on easing recession worries; HDFC twins back in green

Topics :ABB IndiaABB GroupEBITDA

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story