Home / Companies / News / I-T dept raids proprietary trading firm Graviton as govt steps up scrutiny

I-T dept raids proprietary trading firm Graviton as govt steps up scrutiny

The raid at Graviton's offices near New Delhi began at the start of this week and is set to conclude Thursday

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax
The firm declared after-tax profit of ₹1,010 crore ($115 million) in the financial year ending March 2024
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Shruti Srivastava, Bei Hu and Savio Shetty  India’s tax authorities have raided the local offices of Graviton Research Capital LLP as the country steps up scrutiny of trading firms. 
 
The raid at Graviton’s offices near New Delhi began at the start of this week and is set to conclude Thursday, according to people familiar with the operation who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Officials seized documents and sought access to data, the people said.
 
“Graviton Research Capital operates with the highest standards of financial integrity and in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations,” the firm said in a statement. “Recent media suggestions of impropriety are completely unfounded and incorrect. We are fully cooperating with the agencies in the ongoing review.”
 
An email sent to India’s tax department wasn’t immediately answered. Business World reported the raid earlier.  
 
India’s regulatory crackdown on fast-growing trading firms has intensified in recent months. The country’s securities watchdog in early July issued a temporary order against Jane Street Group LLC, accusing the US firm of manipulating prices in India’s cash equities market to benefit its outsized positions in much more liquid index options, an allegation the company has denied.
 
The Graviton raid wasn’t related to Jane Street, the people said. It was tied to the tax department’s own intelligence based on similar cases last year, they said.
 
While Graviton has not been accused of any wrongdoing so far, its trading raised red flags for its high volume and tax payments, the people said. Officials are also reviewing crypto trades, they said.
 
The firm declared after-tax profit of ₹1,010 crore ($115 million) in the financial year ending March 2024, a 67 per cent jump over a year earlier, according to the latest annual filing. Total income surged nearly 41 per cent to ₹4,960 crore . 
 
Tax payable increased by 8.6 per cent to ₹160 crore . The company also made ₹540 crore in tax provisions during the year, 70 per cent higher than the year before.
 
Graviton was founded by Ankit Gupta and Nishil Gupta, both graduates from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, according to their LinkedIn profiles. The latter is an alumnus of Millennium Management spinoff WorldQuant. The firm has offices near New Delhi in Gurugram, as well as Gujarat, India, and Singapore, according to its website.
 
Its Indian and Singapore entities do not overlap in trading, said a person with knowledge of the matter. Its Indian entity trades only locally and does not trade crypto currencies, the person added. The Singapore entity specializes in other Asian markets and global trades.
 
In July, India’s income tax officials surveyed the Mumbai office of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., the local trading partner of Jane Street, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged market manipulation involving the firm.
 
Jane Street was accused of incurring mostly losses in India local trading while booking option gains from its outfits elsewhere. Certain jurisdictions, such as Singapore, have tax treaties with India that effectively lower trading firms’ levies. 
 
“Current probes are pulling offshore profits back into view,” said Kher Sheng Lee, co-head of Asia Pacific at the Alternative Investment Management Association, which represents hedge and private credit funds globally. “Cross-border structures and tax treaties face heightened scrutiny.”
 
Authorities are also reading deep into firms’ economic intent. “Rationale is the new compliance,” he added. “Substance must match structure.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Granite Asia leads $85 mn Series C funding in Kuku content platform

MRPL seeks cheaper oil amid US pressure, hopes to keep buying Russian crude

HCLTech profit flat at ₹4,235 crore, revenue rises 10.7% in Q2FY26

Air India in talks with Airbus, Boeing to buy 300 more wide-body jets

US SEC lawsuit against Adani alleging fraud paused amid govt shutdown

Topics :Income Tax departmentTax raidraid

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story