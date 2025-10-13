Home / Companies / News / HCLTech Q2 results: Net profit flat at ₹4,235 crore, revenue up 10.7%

HCL now expects to grow between 4 and 5 per cent on a constant currency basis for the full year, up from 3-5 per cent projected in July

HCL Tech, HCL
HCL also disclosed that its revenue from advanced AI is now more than $100 million, representing 3 per cent of its topline, becoming the first Indian IT services company to come out with that metric. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
Google
HCLTech reported flat net profit of ₹4,235 crore in the second quarter compared to last year, even as revenue was up 10.7 per cent to ₹31,492 crore, helped by financial services and technology business verticals.
 
That also helped India’s third-largest IT services exporter to raise the lower end of its guidance. HCL now expects to grow between 4 and 5 per cent on a constant currency basis for the full year, up from 3–5 per cent projected in July.
 
On a dollar basis, revenue was up 5.8 per cent year-on-year and 4.6 per cent on a constant currency basis, which discounts the volatility of currency movements over which companies have no control.
 
“Our AI strategy is built on vertical lines and intellectual property spread across services and software. Over the past few years, we have made significant investments in building IP, deepening partnerships, and strengthening our go-to-market strategy as we move from AI pilot to AI monetisation,” said C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director.
 
HCL also disclosed that its revenue from advanced AI is now more than $100 million, representing 3 per cent of its topline, becoming the first Indian IT services company to come out with that metric. Accenture regularly makes public its revenue and deal pipeline from generative AI (GenAI). 
 
For HCL, advanced AI represents a cohort that includes industry AI solutions, AI engineering, agentic AI, physical AI, AI factory, and even its proprietary IPs for AI. It excludes classical AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation (RPA) technologies.
 
The company’s total contract value (TCV) for the second quarter was about $2.6 billion across service lines, verticals, and geographies, without any mega deals. It, however, signed two large deals that were spillovers from the first quarter.
 
“The overall demand environment is more or less similar compared to the first quarter, with some areas looking better,” Vijayakumar added. “Financial services and technology have good growth momentum, while other sectors also saw increased bookings in the past few weeks. Auto continues to remain soft.”
 
Financial services were up 11 per cent on a constant currency basis, and technology 13.9 per cent. Manufacturing and life sciences continued to remain weak and were down 1.8 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.
 
Margins improved 110 basis points sequentially to 17.4 per cent.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :HCL TechHCL Technologies ResultsQ2 resultsIT Industry

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

