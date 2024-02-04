IBBI allows same RP for company and personal guarantor insolvency

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has revised its regulations to now permit the appointment of the same insolvency professional for the resolution process of a company and its personal guarantor. This amendment aims to enhance harmonisation and improve coordination between the two processes.

The modifications to the IBBI - Bankruptcy Process for Personal Guarantors to Corporate Debtors, Regulations 2019, took effect from January 31.

Furthermore, the IBBI has revised the regulations concerning the meetings of the Committee of Creditors, making them compulsory in insolvency cases involving personal guarantors.

Previously, once the repayment plan was proposed by the personal guarantor, the resolution professional would assess its feasibility and recommend to the Adjudicating Authority whether a creditors' meeting was necessary. If deemed unnecessary, the professional was required to provide reasons.

A resolution professional manages the operations of the distressed company from the commencement of the insolvency process, facilitating coordination among the committee of creditors, adjudicating authorities, and potential bidders.

This rule was initially established to expedite resolutions in simpler cases by removing the obligatory regular meetings of creditors.

The amendment by the IBBI addresses the complexities associated with personal guarantor cases, which typically feature intricate financial dependencies and multiple creditors, necessitating a more detailed approach.

"The compulsory inclusion of creditors introduces a comprehensive and collaborative methodology to the resolution process, thus improving the efficiency and equity of the system," stated the IBBI.

The regulator emphasised that the amendment aims to encourage active engagement and collaboration among all involved parties, thereby strengthening a fair and effective framework for resolving financial distress in personal guarantor instances.

In November of the previous year, the Supreme Court affirmed the constitutional validity of critical components of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), including the initiation of insolvency proceedings against personal guarantors.

Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Group and one of the challengers of the IBC provisions, argued in his appeal that the legislation left personal guarantors without recourse and at the discretion of resolution professionals.