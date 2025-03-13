Home / Companies / News / ICAI may review IndusInd Bank's financials amid recent discrepancies

ICAI may review IndusInd Bank's financials amid recent discrepancies

On March 10, the private sector lender disclosed some discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, which could have an adverse impact of about 2.35 per cent of the bank's net worth as of December 2024

Indusind Bank
IndusInd Bank had also said the accounting lapse was noted around September-October last year, and the bank gave a preliminary update to the RBI about this last week.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:53 PM IST
Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI may review the financial statements of IndusInd Bank, which is grappling with discrepancies in accounting to the tune of Rs 2,100 crore.

On March 10, the private sector lender disclosed some discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, which could have an adverse impact of about 2.35 per cent of the bank's net worth as of December 2024, as per its internal review.  ALSO READ: HDFC MF holding in IndusInd Bank crosses 5% with additional 1.6 mn shares

Analysts peg the discrepancy at Rs 2,100 crore in absolute terms.

Against this backdrop, the Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to review the bank's financial statements.

"As a proactive measure, ICAI-FRRB may undertake a review of the financial statements of IndusInd Bank," ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda told PTI on Thursday.

FRRB conducts the review of financial statements of companies to assess compliance with Accounting Standards, Standards on Auditing, Schedule II and III of the Companies Act, 2013, among others.

Also, FRRB assesses compliance with various guidance notes on accounting and auditing, and master circulars/ directions issued by the Bank of India (RBI).

IndusInd Bank had also said the accounting lapse was noted around September-October last year, and the bank gave a preliminary update to the RBI about this last week.

The final figure will be known after the external agency, which the bank has appointed, finalises its report by early April.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

