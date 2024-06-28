Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IGI roof collapse: Police file FIR, begin probe to fix responsibility

IGI, Terminal-1 collapses, Airport Incident
Restoration and relief work underway after collapse of a canopy at the Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport amid heavy rain, in New Delhi, Friday, June 28, 2024. One person died and five were injured in the collapse. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 10:45 PM IST
The Delhi Police Friday filed an FIR under sections related to death by negligence after the collapse of the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 killed one person and injured six others.

Officials said the Delhi Police has started the probe and will fix responsibility.

The city witnessed heavy rains from around 3 am. At the airport's busy Terminal 1, the rain destruction took a tragic turn. Around 5 am, the massive canopy covering the departure area gave way, trapping several people. Besides the roof sheet, support beams collapsed, pinning down parked cars.

A taxi driver, identified as Ramesh Kumar, was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen but was declared dead when he was taken to the Medanta Hospital facility near the terminal. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

The police has registered a case under section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) on the complaint of a sub-inspector posted at the Palam Police Station.

According to the FIR, the SI had responded to the PCR call at 5.52 am and reached the spot soon after.

The FIR stated that when the police tea, reached the spot, it found a huge quantity of rainwater accumulated there.

According to a senior police officer, a dedicated team led by an inspector level officer has has been constituted to investigate the exact cause of the incident.

Prima facie it is suspected that an ample amount of rainwater got accumulated on the shed or canopy due to which it collapsed, the officer said. He said the structures were made in such a way that rain water could collect and pass easily.

Several videos of water accumulated on the shed also surfaced on social media. One of the videos shows there are cracks and leaks on the shed.

The operational work of the airport is executed by GMR Airport Infrastructure Limited-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

The Delhi Police is examining if the company had given the contract for the maintenance of the area outside the T1 to other firm or contractor. The police will also also look into the audit work.

Meanwhile, sources said, the DIAL set up an internal technical committee to investigate the cause of the collapse, and the report may be shared with the Delhi Police.

After the incident, the T1 has been closed by the agencies as the removal of rubble was still underway, the officer said late in the evening.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

