Delhi airport Terminal 1 suspends ops after roof collapse, 1 dead 6 Injured

One person died and six others were injured when a section of a roof at Terminal 1 of Delhi International Airport collapsed Friday morning amid heavy rains. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) closed the terminal for flight operations, redirecting some 200 daily flights to the airport's two other terminals.

The MoCA is investigating the incident and ordered comprehensive structural inspections at airports across the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Terminal 1 (T1) daily handles about 200 flights, all operated by IndiGo and SpiceJet, according to aviation industry officials. An airline official noted, "IndiGo accounted for roughly 80 per cent of T1 flights, with SpiceJet operating the rest." The Delhi airport, India's busiest, has three terminals and it handles about 1,270 daily flights.

After inspecting the collapsed structure, Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the deceased and Rs 3 lakh each for the injured.

"This structure was built in 2009. We have asked DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) to do a verification from their side. We are not just leaving to them. From the ministry, we have the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) that looks into the safety aspect. They will also be supervising this inspection. They will also give us a report," he said.

GMR Group-led DIAL operates the Delhi airport. The DGCA is the aviation safety regulator.

"I can assure you that we have taken this incident very seriously. Not just this airport. Across the country, any airports that have similar structures, we will have to go through them all again. We will do a thorough checking of all the airports...This is the time of monsoon. As per the safety requirements, we will take the necessary decision," said Naidu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 15 airport projects – including revamped and expanded T1 of the Delhi airport – on March 10 this year.

Naidu said, "The Prime Minister inaugurated a building that is on the other side (of T1). The roof that collapsed was built in 2009. We will do the necessary inspection now...This government will not tolerate any untoward attitude. If there is any lacunae, this government will surely take action."

"The entire T1 has been evacuated. There is no one inside. We will inspect the terminal till tomorrow. The flight operations from T2 and T3 will continue," he noted.

A DIAL spokesperson said that all SpiceJet flights – arrivals as well as departures – have been shifted from T1 to T3. All IndiGo flights from T1 have been distributed among T2 and T3.

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's T1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected."

"As a result of this incident, all departures from T1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused," said the spokesperson.

A DCGA official told Business Standard that airlines have been advised to accommodate passengers on alternate flights or provide full refunds under regulations.