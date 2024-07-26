In major boardroom reshuffle, Samina Hamied steps down from Cipla Board

In a major boardroom reshuffle, Cipla on Friday said that Samina Hamied, non-executive director of the company, has tendered her resignation from the board with effect from October 2024 due to ‘personal and family commitments’.

In a letter to the board dated July 26, Hamied said, "I hereby tender my resignation from the board of the company as a non-executive director with effect from close of business hours on October 29, 2024, due to personal and family commitments."

She added that it has truly been a privilege to be part of the growth and transformation of the company over the last decade and that she would like to express her sincere gratitude to YK Hamied, MK Hamied, and fellow board members for their unwavering support and guidance.

“Wishing Cipla continued success in all its future endeavours,” she added.

Earlier in January, Hamied had stepped down from her executive role. The company board had accepted her decision to step down from the role of executive vice-chairperson of the company and continue as a non-executive director of the drug major.

The announcement comes amid reports that Cipla promoters are looking to sell their entire or partial shareholding in the company.

In May, members of the Hamied family, the promoters of pharmaceutical major Cipla, had sold 2.53 per cent shares of the company to a clutch of investors including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund among others via block deals. The proceeds worth Rs 2,637 crore will be used for 'creating liquidity' for specific needs including 'philanthropy', the Mumbai-headquartered drug major had said.

According to market sources, last year, private equity player Blackstone offered to acquire Cipla's promoter stake, and late in September, Torrent Pharmaceuticals made another offer. Torrent's offer was close to the then market price of the stock.

Cipla promoters now hold 30.91 per cent of the company.

Cipla's board includes YK Hamied, MK Hamied, Umang Vohra (managing director and global chief executive officer), S Radhakrishnan (non-executive director), and nine independent directors - Ashok Sinha, Adil Zainulbhai, PR Ramesh, Punita Lal, Robert Stewart, Mandar Vaidya, Balram Bhargava, Maya Hari, and Sharmila Paranjpe.

Cipla announced the appointment of tech industry veteran Maya Hari as independent director. She is currently the CEO of Terrascope, a global climate-tech company. She has worked with tech giants like Twitter, Samsung, Google, and Microsoft across Silicon Valley and Asia. Cipla's board also appointed Wipro veteran Sharmila Paranjpe as independent director.

In January, Cipla had said that Hamied has been instrumental in driving the company’s transformation agenda, playing a key role in successfully incubating Cipla’s consumer health business and spearheading the company’s ambitious foray into the US market with strategic acquisitions.

An alumna of the London School of Economics, Hamied had joined the Cipla leadership team in 2011 as executive director and global head – strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and Cipla New Ventures. She has worked with the leading global firm Goldman Sachs (UK & US).