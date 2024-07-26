Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Bandhan Bank Q1FY25 results: Net profit increases 47% to Rs 1,063 crore

Bandhan Bank Q1FY25 results: Net profit increases 47% to Rs 1,063 crore

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 6,063 crore against Rs 4,908 crore a year ago, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing

bandhan bank
Net NPAs also declined to 1.15 per cent of the advances from 2.18 per cent a year ago.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Private sector Bandhan Bank on Friday posted a 47 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 1,063 crore for the June 2024 quarter due to a decline in bad loans.

The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 721 crore in the year-ago period.
 

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 6,063 crore against Rs 4,908 crore a year ago, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.
 
Interest income grew to Rs 5,536 crore during the period under review from Rs 4,523 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
 
On the asset quality side, the bank's Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) improved to 4.23 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2024, from 6.76 per cent in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
 
Net NPAs also declined to 1.15 per cent of the advances from 2.18 per cent a year ago.
 

As a result, provisions other than tax and contingencies declined to Rs 523 crore against Rs 602 crore earmarked during the same quarter a year ago.
 
The Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank declined to 14.97 per cent compared to 19.75 per cent on June 30, 2023.
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

