Bandhan Bank Q1FY25 results: Net profit increases 47% to Rs 1,063 crore

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 6,063 crore against Rs 4,908 crore a year ago, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Interest income grew to Rs 5,536 crore during the period under review from Rs 4,523 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
On the asset quality side, the bank's Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) improved to 4.23 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2024, from 6.76 per cent in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
Net NPAs also declined to 1.15 per cent of the advances from 2.18 per cent a year ago.