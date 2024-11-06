India fastest growing market and will be the largest market for SAP: CEO

German technology major SAP announced plans to invest disproportionately in India and expand hiring in the country, citing India’s status as its largest engineering hub and a market experiencing rapid business growth.

“India is among the top 10 markets for SAP and is growing the fastest. We will continue to invest here. Our campus is expanding to accommodate 15,000 more people. Our AI strategy focuses on India because we can scale best here,” said Christen Klein, chief executive officer, SAP.

SAP operates in 130 countries, with India demonstrating the highest growth rate among its top ten markets.

Currently, SAP Labs India has 15,000 employees, making it the company’s second-largest headcount globally. By next year, SAP will open a second office in Bengaluru, which will also accommodate 15,000 people.

“We will over proportionally hire here compared to all other labs,” said Klein, who was in Bengaluru with SAP’s executive and supervisory boards.

This marks the first time that SAP’s executive and supervisory boards are meeting in one location outside Germany. On bringing the board to India, Klein noted: “It was essential to showcase what is happening here at our lab, which is now the largest. We have incredibly interesting talent here. Yesterday, we demonstrated the latest AI use cases and innovations from the lab, and the board was extremely impressed. This is important as it will influence our discussions on budget and investments, focusing more on India.”

Klein added that a significant portion of SAP’s business AI development is conducted at SAP Labs India. Additionally, several of the firm’s leaders have relocated to India to head development teams at the AI centre.

More From This Section

When asked how AI is driving revenue growth for SAP, Klein stated that 30 per cent of their deals included AI. “Generative AI has been a significant driver for our AI business. We have ambitious roadmaps, and AI will be an integral part of everything we offer. Our traditional licensed business will continue to decline as we transition to the cloud. The speed of innovation in the cloud is much faster, which is why many customers, particularly in India, are adopting our cloud software,” he said.

Addressing concerns over job losses due to AI, Klein remarked that new roles would be created and that SAP would continue hiring. “As your business grows by 30 per cent annually, you will still need more developers – not proportionally, under proportionally – but we have a growing business.”

Thomas Saueressig, head of customer innovation delivery and a member of the executive board, noted increased market demand for SAP skills. “AI helps increase productivity, and we are working with our partners to scale and accelerate projects,” said Saueressig.

Muhhamad Alam, head of SAP product engineering and also an executive board member, said, “There will be job losses, not because of AI but because people are not using AI effectively.”

When asked if SAP’s investment in India was due to a talent shortage in Germany, Klein clarified that the company continues to invest in Germany but views India as an excellent base for growth.