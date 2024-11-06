India outperforms China with 162 universities ranked in QS rankings 2025

Qualitative changes in India's higher education sector over the past decade, aimed at boosting research, learning, and innovation, have once again helped the nation outperform China, becoming the most represented higher education system in Asia.

As per a release, a total of 162 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) from India are ranked in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025. India showed the highest growth in university representation, with 162 HEIs, including 21 new entrants, as compared to second-placed China, which has 135 universities, and third-placed Japan with 115 universities.

The London-based university ranking organization evaluated 6,278 universities from Asia, using 11 performance indicators such as Employer Reputation, International Faculty Ratio, International Research Network, International Student Ratio, Academic Reputation, Faculty-Student Ratio, Outbound Exchange Students, Inbound Exchange Students, Papers per Faculty, Citations per Paper, and Staff with PhDs.

Continuing its strong performance, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, secured the top position in India. IIT Bombay, which had been ranked first previously, slipped to second place in this year's rankings.

The University of Delhi, IISc Bangalore, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Kanpur are among the top 100 institutes in Asia. A total of seven Indian universities made it to the top 100 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025. IIT Delhi secured 44th place, emerging as the highest-ranking Indian institution in Asia this year.

As per the release, Chandigarh University (CU) continued its stellar performance, clinching the top spot among all private universities in India in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025, jumping to the 120th position from 149th in the previous edition (2024).

CU also ranked 11th among all public and private universities in the country and was placed in the top 2 per cent of universities in Asia.

Chancellor of Chandigarh University and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "The global standing of Indian higher educational institutions has gone through a massive transformation in the last 10 years under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Owing to the thrust laid on improving the quality of education and ensuring easy accessibility and affordability in recent years, today India has become one of the most favourite academic destinations to pursue higher education and many international students have opted to study here."

"India has beaten China for the second consecutive year and emerged as the top nation in Asia with having highest number of 162 Universities ranking amongst the top Asian Universities in QS Asia University Rankings 2025. There has been an increase of 40 per cent in number of Indian universities that has ranked amongst the top Asian universities during the last three years. From 116 universities in 2022 to 162 universities in 2025. Owing to the thrust laid on extensive research and innovation under the New Education Policy implemented by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India made huge strides in Global Innovation Index. In 2014, India ranked 81st in Global Innovation Index, which has increased to 39th position in 2025. The number of patents filed have increased by 31 per cent and touched 83,000 in 2023 whereas there were only 42,700 patents filed till 2014. India ranks 4th globally in 2023 with 1.3 million academic research publications," added Sandhu.

Besides moving ahead of many IITs and NITs in the country, Chandigarh University has surpassed many international universities in the QS Asia Rankings 2025, including universities from China, Japan, South Korea and other nations. With this Chandigarh University has become the youngest university to secure the top rank in all public and private universities in India improving its overall score from 32.3 in 2024 to 52.5 in 2025.

Chandigarh University has improved its overall score from 32.3 in 2024 to 52.5 this year (2025) thereby registering a substantial increase of 62 per cent. While Chandigarh University climbed three places in Employer Reputation to secure 56th Rank improving its score from 68.8 in 2024 to 90.5 in 2025, and climbed 22 places in Academic Reputation to secure 119th position by improving its score from 28.6 in 2024 to 54.2 in 2025. CU climbed 11 places in the International Faculty Ratio to secure 65th Rank, 13 places in International Student Ratio to secure 114th Rank, climbed 45 places in Faculty Student Ratio to secure 199th position in Asia.

Amity University improved its ranking from the previous year and secured 183rd place (41.8 scores) this year as compared to 186 places (27.8) last year. Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani also showed marked improvement this year by securing 171 rank (43.2 score) compared to 215th rank (25.2 score) last year, the release said.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai also improved its ranking by securing 221 this year compared to featuring in the 271-280 bracket last year. Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala secured 261 rank this year as compared to featuring in the bracket of 281-290 rank last year. Lovely Professional University, Phagwara improved its ranking by securing 226 rank this year compared to featuring in the 301-350 brackets last year. Panjab University improved its ranking by securing 269th rank this year compared to featuring in the 301-350 bracket last year. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri, improved its ranking by securing 292nd rank this year compared to featuring in the 351-400 bracket last year, the release said.

While the ranking of IIT Ropar has slipped to 521-540 rank this year compared to featuring in the 351-400 bracket last year. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences improved its ranking by securing 160 place this year as compared to 213th place last year. VIT Vellore improved its ranking by securing 150 place this year as compared to 163rd place last year. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka improved its ranking by securing 180th place this year as compared to 210th place last year, the release added.