India Inc's foreign borrowings decline 20.2% in CY2024 amid rupee fall

Indian companies’ foreign borrowings declined by 20.2 per cent to $23.33 billion in calendar year 2024, compared to $29.22 billion in the previous year. In CY2023, borrowings had more than doubled from $14.38 billion in CY2022, marking the highest increase in at least a decade. With the Indian rupee depreciating against the dollar, experts predict that India Inc will continue to raise less debt from overseas as repayment and forward cover costs rise.

“I do not expect many Indian companies, without a natural hedge, to opt for foreign loans in 2025, as it is becoming very expensive due to the depreciating rupee against the dollar. Several Indian companies are now turning to local banks to raise debt. The cost difference between local and foreign currency loans is now around 200-250 basis points for well-rated companies,” said Prabal Banerjee, a financial consultant for leading corporates.

Experts noted that companies without forward cover are particularly vulnerable. However, firms like Reliance Industries, which generate significant export income, are better positioned to raise foreign debt as the depreciating currency has less impact on them, bankers said.

The rupee depreciated 2.5 per cent, from Rs 83.48 to a dollar at its September lows to December 31, 2024. Over the past year ending January 14, it declined by 4.4 per cent against the dollar.

A senior treasury executive at a public sector bank said raising foreign currency funds is becoming costlier, particularly for companies with partial or limited natural hedges. “The forward cover price will increase. Companies will also need to pay more rupees for buying dollars at repayment if the rupee falls further, which could weigh heavily on plans to raise money in dollars,” he said.

Bankers added that ongoing global market volatility has made corporates cautious, leading to a slowdown in overseas borrowings. “How policies unfold in the United States after the new President Donald Trump assumes office will be closely watched by companies considering raising funds abroad,” said a banker who requested anonymity.

On the positive side, a weaker rupee benefits companies with net earnings in US dollars after accounting for imports. Sectors such as IT, pharmaceuticals, and textiles are seen as beneficiaries.

RIL launches $3 bn loan “A weaker rupee will help local pharmaceutical exports. Hopefully, companies use the rupee devaluation to enhance profitability rather than competing with indigenous players on price. In fact, many Indian companies sell below cost to gain market share, which is a flawed strategy,” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon and Biocon Biologics, told Business Standard last week.

Reliance Industries Ltd. has launched its $3 billion multi-currency loan, signed in December, into the senior phase of syndication, Bloomberg reported. The repayment to take place in three installments at 54, 60 and 66 months, the agency reported quoting sources. RIL did not comment.