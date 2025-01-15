Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / India Inc's foreign borrowings decline 20.2% in CY2024 amid rupee fall

India Inc's foreign borrowings decline 20.2% in CY2024 amid rupee fall

Bankers added that ongoing global market volatility has made corporates cautious, leading to a slowdown in overseas borrowings

foreign currency dollar
Representative Picture
Dev ChatterjeeAbhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian companies’ foreign borrowings declined by 20.2 per cent to $23.33 billion in calendar year 2024, compared to $29.22 billion in the previous year. In CY2023, borrowings had more than doubled from $14.38 billion in CY2022, marking the highest increase in at least a decade. With the Indian rupee depreciating against the dollar, experts predict that India Inc will continue to raise less debt from overseas as repayment and forward cover costs rise.
 
“I do not expect many Indian companies, without a natural hedge, to opt for foreign loans in 2025, as it is becoming very expensive due to the depreciating rupee against the dollar. Several Indian companies are now turning to local banks to raise debt. The cost difference between local and foreign currency loans is now around 200-250 basis points for well-rated companies,” said Prabal Banerjee, a financial consultant for leading corporates.
 
Experts noted that companies without forward cover are particularly vulnerable. However, firms like Reliance Industries, which generate significant export income, are better positioned to raise foreign debt as the depreciating currency has less impact on them, bankers said.
 
The rupee depreciated 2.5 per cent, from Rs 83.48 to a dollar at its September lows to December 31, 2024. Over the past year ending January 14, it declined by 4.4 per cent against the dollar.
 
A senior treasury executive at a public sector bank said raising foreign currency funds is becoming costlier, particularly for companies with partial or limited natural hedges. “The forward cover price will increase. Companies will also need to pay more rupees for buying dollars at repayment if the rupee falls further, which could weigh heavily on plans to raise money in dollars,” he said.
 
Bankers added that ongoing global market volatility has made corporates cautious, leading to a slowdown in overseas borrowings. “How policies unfold in the United States after the new President Donald Trump assumes office will be closely watched by companies considering raising funds abroad,” said a banker who requested anonymity.

Also Read

India Inc's leverage to improve in FY26-27 despite high capex: Fitch

Premium

Adani surpasses Mukesh Ambani's RIL group firms in 2024 M&A deals

India Inc files ECB plans worth $ 2.83 bn in November, shows RBI data

Premium

India Inc thrived, witnessed robust growth in 10 yrs of Manmohan Singh govt

Fundraising via QIPs hits all-time high in 2024, exceeds Rs 1 trillion

 
On the positive side, a weaker rupee benefits companies with net earnings in US dollars after accounting for imports. Sectors such as IT, pharmaceuticals, and textiles are seen as beneficiaries.
 
“A weaker rupee will help local pharmaceutical exports. Hopefully, companies use the rupee devaluation to enhance profitability rather than competing with indigenous players on price. In fact, many Indian companies sell below cost to gain market share, which is a flawed strategy,” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon and Biocon Biologics, told Business Standard last week. 
RIL launches $3 bn loan
 
Reliance Industries Ltd. has launched its $3 billion multi-currency loan, signed in December, into the senior phase of syndication, Bloomberg reported. The repayment to take place in three installments at 54, 60 and 66 months, the agency reported quoting sources. RIL did not comment.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITC Hotels plans to expand business internationally post-demerger

CCI's ruling can force rollback of features, hurt business, warns Meta

Vedanta Resources raises $1.1 billion through dual tranche bond issuance

Premium

Q3 results preview: Weak O2C biz likely to drag earnings for RIL again

Spacetech startup OrbitAID raises $1.5 million in pre-seed funding round

Topics :India IncIndian rupeeRupee vs dollar

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story