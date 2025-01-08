Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India Inc files ECB plans worth $ 2.83 bn in November, shows RBI data

India Inc files ECB plans worth $ 2.83 bn in November, shows RBI data

Out of this, the intent for fund raising through the automatic route amounted to $1.39 billion and that via the approval route was $ 1.43 billion, according to RBI data

India Inc put on a disappointing show during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), with earnings posted by most companies falling short of Street expectations.
overnment owned Export Import Bank of India has raised $1 billion through 10-year senior secured dollar bonds (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 8:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian firms, including non-banking financial companies, have filed proposals in November 2024 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $2.83 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).
 
Out of this, the intent for fund raising through the automatic route amounted to $1.39 billion and that via the approval route was $ 1.43 billion, according to RBI data.
 
Among the prominent firms which have filed intent in November with the RBI include, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for $ one billion for sourcing of capital goods. RIL also filed for $ 225 million intent for refinancing of earlier ECB. Indian Oil Corporation for $ 300 million for working capital requirements.
 
Large NBFC Bajaj Finance Ltd filed for raising $ 250 million from multilateral financial institution.  Another financial services company Hero Fincorp Ltd was looking at $ 125 million from commercial banks for on-lending activity and Paisalo Digital Ltd for raising $ 128 million from international capital market. Interglobe Aviation Ltd has filed for raising $ 220 million to import capital goods.
 
Government owned Export Import Bank of India has raised $1 billion through 10-year senior secured dollar bonds, marking the first dollar bond issuance by an Indian entity in 2025. The bonds were issued at the tightest-ever spread of 100 basis points over 10-year US Treasuries.
 
The registrations for ECBs by Indian companies almost doubled to $49.2 billion in the year ended March 2024 (FY24) from $26.6 billion in FY23. The disbursement in ECBs was also over 60 per cent higher at $38.4 billion in FY24 compared to $23.8 billion in FY23, according to RBI.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Softening base metal prices cushion rupee fall for consumer durables makers

Consumer goods sector faces a muted quarter as urban demand stays sluggish

Govt slashes Nov gold import data by $5 billion in commodity revision

Centre slashes Nov gold imports by $5 bn in record commodity revision

India's 2024 power output growth slowest since Covid-19, shows data

Topics :India IncIndia Inc earningsIndia Inc fundraisingIndia Inc rate cuts

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story