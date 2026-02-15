India market shows strong volume growth for Unilever, says CEO Fernandez

British multinational consumer goods maker said "fundamentals" of its business in India, its second largest market after the US, are improving.

In the fourth quarter, Unilever, in the home care segment, reported a 4.7 per cent underlying sales growth along with a volume growth of 4 per cent, which, according to the company, was supported by "continued strong volume in India".

"India was a key contributor to this momentum, with Home Care delivering mid-single-digit volume growth, led by strong performance in liquids across fabric wash and household care, and reaching its highest ever market share," said its CEO, Fernando Fernandez, in Unilever's earnings calls for the fourth quarter.

Fernandez said across geographies US and India are clear "anchor markets" for Unilever. Replying to a query over growth, he said: "India, it's improving both in terms of economic backgrounds and the fundamentals of the business, particularly the strengthening of our brand equities... brand superiority scores in India are improving across the board." Moreover, its execution is also improving, particularly in rural areas and traditional trade, independent trade, Fernandez added. "And we are growing shares, particularly in home care. We have achieved that is, is 40 per cent of our business there. We have achieved the highest ever share there in the last reading," he added.

Its Indian subsidiary has Hindustan Unilever, has delivered a 5 per cent Underlying Sales Growth (USG) led by 4 per cent Underlying Volume Growth in the December quarter. While in 2025, its India business has "4 per cent underlying sales growth with 3 per cent volume" which was supported by "gradually improving market conditions and a competitive performance with share gains". Unilever also acknowledged HUL's sales growth of 5 per cent with 4 per cent volume growth "reflected a step up in performance and recovery post Goods and Services Tax related disruption." "Our focus remains on beauty and wellbeing, and personal care, with emphasis on premium segments, digitally native brands, and dCommerce exposure, particularly in the US and India," he said.