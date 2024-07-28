India represents 20% of SAP's global spend management, business network

For global enterprise solutions provider SAP, India now represents 20 per cent of its global intelligent spend management and business network (ISBN) platform.

The platform, which was launched during Covid, today boasts of a global supplier base of 8 million.

With 20 per cent of its supplier base coming from India, Ashwani Narang, vice-president & head of spend management, SAP India, said that with India eyeing to be the manufacturing destination for the world, this is a significant milestone.

“Supply chain reconfiguration is underway in the country, driven by government initiatives like Make in India and Digital India, along with subsidies for electronic manufacturing. These measures are significantly boosting momentum in the country. Notably, India’s position in the Logistics Index has also improved,” said Narang.