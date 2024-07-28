FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive receives Rs 248.74 cr tax demand notice

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has received a tax demand notice of Rs 248.74 crore from the Income Tax Authority in a transfer pricing-related issue.

The FMCG major said it will be challenging the order before the appellate tribunal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL), which operates in oral care and personal care, received notice on July 26, 2024, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The income tax demand is for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, for transfer pricing-related issues.

"The Company has received a Final Assessment Order for Assessment Year (AY) 2020-21 carrying a demand amounting to Rs 248,74,78,511/-," it said. The said demand includes interest amounting to Rs 79.63 crore, CPIL added.

