Organised jewellery mkt expands rapidly, shifting from unorganised sector

The organised jewellery market is heating up as existing players rapidly expand their presence, driven by a shift from unorganised to organised jewellers.

While Titan Company was the first player to make the move in the early 1990s, industry experts and analysts note that the sector is now witnessing a slew of organised players picking up pace and rapidly expanding their store count.

The Indian jewellery market is poised to grow to Rs 11-13 trillion by 2030, up from Rs 6.7 trillion currently.

Aditya Birla Group is the latest to join the bandwagon and enter the jewellery space, as it looks to chomp on a slice of growth in jewellery retail. The group announced the launch of its brand Indriya last Friday.