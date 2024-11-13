Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's Adani Group to invest $10 billion in US energy following Trump win

The billionaire announced the investment, with no specific timeline, while congratulating U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on his election win

Adani, Gautam Adani
(Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
India's Adani Group will invest $10 billion in US energy security and infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs, chairman Gautam Adani said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The billionaire announced the investment, with no specific timeline, while congratulating U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on his election win.

Trump has vowed to make it easier for energy companies to drill on federal land and build new pipelines, and law firms with strong traditional energy practices could benefit under his second administration.

Adani Group was accused by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in January 2023 of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation that sparked a $150 billion rout in shares of the group's companies.

Topics :Adani GroupDonald Trump

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

