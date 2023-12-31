Home / Companies / News / Indiabulls HFC may have to provide Rs 1,000 cr for AIF investments impact

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Following the Reserve Bank of India's tightening of norms for Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) investments by regulated entities, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL), a regulated entity, may have set aside about Rs 1,000 crore as provision for the likely impact of new rules.

IBHFL's investments in such subordinated units of an AIF scheme at a consolidated level amount to about Rs 1,000 crore. Accordingly, the company's tier-1 capital is expected to contract by this amount, according to rating agency ICRA.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) impact from the Reserve Bank of India directive is estimated at 150-200 basis points. Even after factoring in the impact, the capital position would continue to remain comfortably above the regulatory requirements owing to the adequate capital buffer, the rating agency said.

As of September 30, 2023, its net worth at the consolidated level stood at Rs 18,428 crore, and the capital adequacy ratio was at 35.7 per cent.

The RBI rule will be applicable to an Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) scheme, in which a Regulated Entity (RE) is already an investor, makes a downstream investment in a debtor company. The RE has to liquidate investment in the scheme within 30 days from the date of such downstream investment by the AIF.

If REs have already invested in schemes having downstream investment in their debtor companies as of the date, the 30-day period for liquidation shall be counted from the date of issuance of the circular. REs will have to make a 100 per cent investment for such investment if they are not able to liquidate investments within the prescribed time limit.

Meanwhile, the housing finance company plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures and Rs 500 crore through subordinated debt to support the business. ICRA has assigned an “AA” rating to both instruments.

Indiabulls’ Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 63,569 crore as of September 30, 2023, comprising Housing Loans (72 per cent), Loan Against Properties (15 per cent), and commercial credit (13 per cent).

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaIndiabulls Housing Finance LimitedAlternative Investment Fundsassets under management

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

