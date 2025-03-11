IndusInd Bank CEO confident on Q4 net profit despite derivative hit

IndusInd Bank will report net profit for the current quarter (January–March) as well as for the full financial year, despite the hit on the bottom line due to discrepancies discovered in the derivative portfolio, Sumant Kathpalia, MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank, said in an interview with CNBC TV18 on Tuesday.

On Friday, the bank informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted only a one-year extension to Kathpalia, even though the board had recommended a three-year reappointment.

He assured that the bank’s capital adequacy will remain above 15 per cent, helped by the relief the RBI has provided to banks through relaxation in risk weights on microfinance exposures.

On Monday, the bank reported that an internal review of processes related to its derivative portfolio revealed certain discrepancies, which will adversely impact its net worth by 2.35 per cent. Analysts estimate the hit on profit to be between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore.

The bank has appointed an external agency to independently review and validate the internal findings. A final report from the external agency is awaited, based on which the bank will appropriately consider any resultant impact in its financial statements.

The bank has stated that its profitability and capital adequacy remain healthy to absorb this one-time impact.

Addressing an analyst call on Monday, Kathpalia said that the discrepancies found could have influenced the RBI’s decision not to grant him a three-year extension.

“I got two years for my second term, and one year for my third term. It was more a conjecture on my part, and we have to respect RBI’s views. In two consecutive terms, you are either getting a two-year or one-year term and not the full term…,” Kathpalia said in the interview.

“The board will look at succession planning, considering both external and internal candidates to decide on the way ahead,” he said.

On being asked if he would be considered by the bank’s board as one of the candidates to lead the bank again, Kathpalia said, “That is very difficult for me to say. I have a one-year tenure, and I have a lot of work to do. The bank has to get back on its feet and show in Q1FY26 where it stands compared to its peers. We have to restore profitability and regain the trust of investors as well as depositors.”

Promoter Hinduja's remarks

Separately, Ashok Hinduja, chairman, IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), in an interview with CNBC TV18, said, “Our trust and confidence in the board and management is very strong.”

“The financials are very strong. The operating profit for nine months is over Rs 11,000 crore. The hit of Rs 1,500–1,600 crore is not significant. They will be able to absorb this impact,” Hinduja said, adding that his suggestion to shareholders is that they should not panic, as these are routine issues.

He added that the promoters are waiting for approval from the RBI to increase their stake in the bank from 15 per cent to 26 per cent. "As soon as we receive approval from the RBI, we will immediately inject capital into the bank as and when required," he said.

Hinduja also stated that there has been no margin call on the shares pledged by IIHL of IndusInd Bank.