Inflection Point Ventures marks 14 exits in 2024, aims for 20 exits in 2025

Angel network Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) recorded 14 successful exits in 2024, delivering an average internal rate of return (IRR) of 36 per cent. Of these, IPV made full exits from three companies—Prescinto AI, Fashor, and Parablu—and partial exits from others including Pear, Syook, Aksum, Conscious Chemist, and Qubehealth.

In the same year, portfolio companies backed by IPV raised 25 follow-on funding rounds. Beyond attracting new capital, several were acquisition targets. Prescinto AI, a renewable energy asset management platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), was acquired by IBM and delivered an IRR of 28 per cent with a 2.17x return. Parablu, a data security platform, was acquired by United States-based CrashPlan, generating an IRR of nearly 30 per cent.

“With 47 successful exits from a portfolio of over 200 startups, IPV has delivered exit opportunities at a rate well above industry norms, reinforcing its strong track record in venture investing. Despite the market slowdown, our ability to deliver consistent exits reflects the strength of our portfolio and the trust we’ve built with investors and founders,” said Vinay Bansal, founder and chief executive officer of IPV.

Over the past five years, IPV has made 47 exits from a portfolio of nearly 240 startups.

Bansal said IPV views exits as both a milestone and a wealth creation opportunity. For 2025, the firm aims to exit up to 20 companies, targeting an IRR of over 40 per cent. IPV typically invests in 40 to 50 companies each year. Its portfolio includes companies such as sports tech platform Fitso, electric mobility player BluSmart, and grocery delivery startups Otipy and Milkbasket.

As of 2025 to date, IPV has signed 15 new deals, onboarding companies such as zero-calorie ice cream brand NOTO Ice Cream, women’s sexual wellness platform That Sassy Thing, and other consumer and deep tech startups. The investments range between Rs 35 crore and Rs 40 crore.