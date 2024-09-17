Infosys enters collaboration with UK's Metro Bank to digitalise operations

Indian IT major Infosys on Tuesday said it has entered into a loterm collaboration with British community bank Metro Bank to digitise the bank's operations.

The collaboration will utilise Infosys Topaz, the firm's AI-first offerings, to enhance Metro Bank's digital capabilities, improve automation, refine data, and embed further AI capabilities.

This will assist the bank in increasing efficiency and saving costs, a regulatory filing said.

"At the end of this transformation, we will be a very different business, but the true essence of Metro Bank will remain the same -- a high-quality service organisation putting customers centre-stage," Metro Bank CEO Daniel Frumkin said.