Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Infosys enters collaboration with UK's Metro Bank to digitalise operations

Infosys enters collaboration with UK's Metro Bank to digitalise operations

At the end, we will be a very different business, but true essence of Metro Bank will remain same- a high-quality service organisation putting customers centre-stage, Metro Bank CEO Frumkin said

Infosys
Infosys(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian IT major Infosys on Tuesday said it has entered into a loterm collaboration with British community bank Metro Bank to digitise the bank's operations.

The collaboration will utilise Infosys Topaz, the firm's AI-first offerings, to enhance Metro Bank's digital capabilities, improve automation, refine data, and embed further AI capabilities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This will assist the bank in increasing efficiency and saving costs, a regulatory filing said.

"At the end of this transformation, we will be a very different business, but the true essence of Metro Bank will remain the same -- a high-quality service organisation putting customers centre-stage," Metro Bank CEO Daniel Frumkin said.

The bank expects to deliver 80 million pounds of annualised cost savings this year across multiple initiatives, as it progresses towards the target of reaching mid-to-high teen return on tangible equity by 2027, he added.

"Our shared goal is to continually enhance customer engagement, community focus, and the integration of physical and digital experiences, thereby accelerating growth and value creation for Metro Bank," Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys, said.

Shares of Infosys were trading at Rs 1,951 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIC appoints Infosys to build NextGen platform as part of DIVE programme

Cobalt serves as a funnel for Infosys' AI-led deals under Topaz platform

IT shares in demand; Coforge up 6% as Motilal Oswal upgrades stock to 'Buy'

Sebi lifts restrictions on 16 entities in Infosys insider trading case

Infosys onboarding delays: Centre asks Karnataka to take appropriate action

Topics :Infosys Infosys FoundationInfosys stockDigital transformation

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News