Infosys to hit campuses; total hiring target at 15,000-20,000 for FY25

India’s second-largest IT services firm Infosys finally announced its hiring plans after six consecutive quarters of negative headcount numbers. The company said that its hiring target is 15,000-20,000 for FY25.

Infosys said that this hiring will be both campus and off-campus recruitment. The management also said that with this target, they have onboarded freshers whose onboarding was delayed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“With utilisation at 85.3 per cent, we hardly have any headroom left. We will look at hiring 15,000-20,000 freshers this year based on how we see the growth. This will be a combination of both on-campus and off-campus,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, Infosys, during the media briefing post the results.

This headcount growth comes after six consecutive quarters of headcount decline. In the first quarter of FY25, the company saw its headcount decline by 1,908 employees. The company’s total headcount at the end of the June quarter was 315,332. On a year-on-year basis, headcount is down by 20,962.





ALSO READ: Infosys Q1FY25 results: Net profit up 7.1%; revenue guidance raised With Infosys announcing its hiring target, it joins the line of its peers who have already announced their campus hiring targets.

More From This Section

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys' larger peer by revenue, announced a hiring target of 40,000. For the first quarter, TCS took on board 11,000 freshers.

Like Infosys, TCS too had seen a headcount decline. The Q1 FY25 that saw an addition of 5,452 employees happened after three consecutive quarters of decline in the employee base.

At the end of the first quarter of FY25, TCS reported a headcount of 606,998.

India’s third-largest IT services player HCLTech also said that it would hire 10,000 freshers for FY25. Though the company reported a fall in headcount by over 8,000 employees, it was mainly due to the end of its joint venture with State Street.

Attrition for all the top three players continued to fall. Infosys' attrition for Q1 FY25 was at 12.7 per cent, down from the preceding quarter's 12.6 per cent and 17.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

TCS saw its attrition at 12.1 per cent. HCLTech reported attrition at 12.8 per cent, up from the preceding quarter's 12.4 per cent.