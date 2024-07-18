JSW Infrastructure Q1 results: Net profit fall 9% on higher expenses

JSW Infrastructure , India's second-largest private port operator in terms of cargo handled, reported a nearly 9 per cent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher expenses.



Its consolidated net profit fell to Rs 292 crore (about $35 million) in the quarter ended June 30 from Rs 321 crore in the year-ago period.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Port operators, including JSW Infra's larger rival Adani Ports, have been benefiting from cargo movement across their ports with improved commercial activity in the country.



JSW Infrastructure, part of steel-to-power conglomerate JSW Group, said its cargo volume grew 9per cent year-on-year to 27.8 million tons, which helped revenue from operations rise 15 per cent.

