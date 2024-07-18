Aurobindo Pharma board approves share buyback plan worth Rs 750 cr

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its board has approved a share buyback plan of up to Rs 750 crore.

The company's board has approved the buyback of up to 51,36,986 shares representing up to 0.88 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company will buy the shares at Rs 1,460 apiece for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 750 crore, it added.

The drug firm said July 30 has been fixed as the record date for the Rs 750-crore share buyback scheme through the tender offer route.