Home / Companies / News / InGovern seeks deferment of two resolutions floated by Finolex Cables

InGovern seeks deferment of two resolutions floated by Finolex Cables

Says corrigendum notice not issued 21 days prior to AGM

BS Reporter Mumbai
Finolex cables

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Voting advisory firm InGovern has sought deferment of voting on two resolutions floated by Finolex Cables. These resolutions pertain to the re-appointment of Deepak Chhabria as executive chairman for five years (item no. 4) and payment of commission to non-executive directors (item no. 6).

Finolex Cables' AGM is slated to be held on 29 September. The company issued an original notice to its shareholders on 4 September—25 days ahead of the AGM. However, it issued a corrigendum to the notice of the AGM on 16 September.

"Given that 13 days is a shorter notice for a significant addition in item 4 to the notice, many shareholders would not have got the time to study it. The law requires 21 clear days from the date of issue of the amended notice," InGovern has said in a note.

"Considering the above legal requirements, the company should withdraw item no. 4 and no. 6 from the AGM on 29 September and defer these proposals, and represent the above changed proposals by giving a proper notice period and proper details," it has said.

To be sure, rules allow amendments to the notice on a shorter notice period under certain conditions. InGovern, however, said that where e-voting is provided, any amendment can only be made by issuing a fresh notice at least 21 days in advance.

Out of the six resolutions floated by Finolex Cables, InGovern has recommended a 'for' vote on the other four.

Also Read

InGovern recommends shareholders vote 'for' RIL-Jio Financial spinoff

Persons-in-control norms may allow founders to skirt liability: InGovern

Ahead of AGM, InGovern red-flags governance concerns at TD Power Systems

See my role as non-exec board member, a strategic shareholder: Uday Kotak

India Inc registers surge in independent directors quitting their jobs

CCMB moves 83 terabytes of genomics data to AWS cloud to boost research

Volume growth returning, rural demand seeing green shoots: Procter & Gamble

PGHH is cautiously optimistic on India's FMCG sector in the near-term

Glenmark Pharma's life sciences arm deal may hit FY25 revenue estimates

Abbott India warns of laxatives shortage in tussle with Goa regulator

Topics :Finolex Cablesshareholder

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story