Inox Clean raises ₹3,100 crore for IPP expansion, solar manufacturing

Inox Clean Energy Limited, a company of the INOXGFL Group, has secured equity funding of about ₹3,100 crore along with its subsidiary, Inox Solar Limited. The funding round values Inox Clean at a pre-money valuation of around ₹50,000 crore, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The equity raise saw participation from several global and domestic investors. These include CalPERS (California Public Employees’ Retirement System), the largest pension fund in the US, SUN Group Global, Authum Investments, Akash Bhansali, and other family offices and high net-worth individuals (HNIs), either directly or through investment vehicles.

The company said the fresh funds will be used to expand capacity across its independent power producer (IPP) business and solar manufacturing operations.

Focus on renewable energy, manufacturing growth Inox Clean operates across renewable energy IPP projects and solar manufacturing, and is scaling up operations in India as well as overseas. In recent months, the company has acquired renewable IPP portfolios in India from Vibrant Energy, a Macquarie-owned platform, and SunSource Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Netherlands-based SHV Energy. Together, these acquisitions add around 1.6 GW of capacity. ALSO READ: Inox Clean Energy acquires Vibrant Energy's power portfolio for ₹5,000 cr Inox Clean is also in advanced talks to acquire a multi-gigawatt IPP portfolio and an integrated solar manufacturing facility located outside India, further strengthening its global footprint.