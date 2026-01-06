Devyani International expects merged entity to cross $1 billion in revenue

According to an earlier release, the merged entity will focus on accelerating the expansion of KFC, strengthening and revitalising Pizza Hut for long-term sustainable growth, while scaling the growth of DIL’s emerging brands portfolio.

Based on negotiations with Yum, DIL said its priority is to “turn around the business. Our priority is to put Pizza Hut back to its old glorious days, where it used to be the market leader,” company executives said.

“We will not be under stress to open new units from where we are today. What we have negotiated is a very small number that can be easily achieved. We will have the full flexibility to shut stores, turn around stores and put new stores in place in a much faster way so that we are able to achieve results faster,” DIL stated, adding that Pizza Hut’s brand contribution margin will come closer to KFC’s.