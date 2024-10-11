IREDA gets DIPAM nod to set up subsidiary for retail, B2B biz in RE segment

State-run IREDA has received approval from DIPAM to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary to undertake retail and B2B business in the renewable energy sector.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), under the Ministry of new and renewable energy, is a non-banking financial institution.

It has received in-principle approval from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary to handle retail business under PM-Suryaghar (Rooftop Solar), PM-KUSUM schemes, and other B2C segments in the renewable energy (RE) sector, IREDA said in a statement on Thursday.

The subsidiary will also focus on emerging RE sectors, including EVs, energy storage, green technologies, sustainability, energy efficiency, etc.