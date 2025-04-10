Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TCS Q4FY25 results: Net profit falls 1.7% to ₹12,224 cr, dividend declared

TCS Q4FY25 results: Net profit falls 1.7% to ₹12,224 cr, dividend declared

TCS Q4 FY25 results: The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹30 per equity share

During the same period last year, TCS had declared a net profit of ₹12,434 crore

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 1.69 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), at ₹12,224 crore year-on-year. During the same period last year, the company had declared a net profit of ₹12,434 crore. 
Consolidated revenue for the January-March quarter rose marginally by 5 per cent to ₹65,507 crore from ₹62,394 crore Y-o-Y. 
TCS reported an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of ₹15,601 crore, a 0.6 per cent decline and EBIT margin of 24.2 per cent.
 

Regional performance

United States: Declined 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter
 
United Kingdom: Declined 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter
European Union: Declined 6.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter
India: Grew 8.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter

Asia-Pacific: Declined 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter
 

TCS: Full-year performance 

For the entire financial year 2024-25, TCS reported a net profit of ₹48,553 crore, marking a 5.76 per cent increase compared to ₹45,908 crore in FY24. Total income for the year stood at ₹2,59,286 crore, reflecting a 5.69 per cent rise from ₹2,45,315 crore in the previous financial year.
 

TCS dividend declared

 
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹30 per equity share, each with a face value of ₹1. The dividend, which is subject to shareholder approval, is set to be paid or dispatched on the fifth day following the conclusion of the company’s 30th Annual General Meeting.
   

Topics : Tata Consultancy Services TCS Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

