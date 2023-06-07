TCS defies tech-sector inertia: Top execs see salary hikes in FY23

Rajesh Gopinathan, who stepped down from the role of chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of TCS — India’s largest IT services firm — saw his total remuneration go up 13.17 per cent for 2022-23 (FY23). He received a total package of Rs 29.16 crore.

At a time when salaries of the top management of India’s two largest information technology (IT) services have seen erosion, the leadership at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has seen just the opposite.