Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target?

JLR aims to become electric-first luxury carmaker, to invest 15 bn pounds over next 5 years

Sohini Das
Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target?

Apr 20 2023 | 12:29 PM IST
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) lags its peers in the electric vehicle (EV) race, but is now determined to catch up. The company has embarked on an ambitious journey to become an ‘electric-first’ luxury carmaker by 2030.
Its peers Volvo and Audi are eyeing 100 per cent battery electric vehicles (BEV) by 2030 and 2033, respectively, while BMW and Mercedes are eyeing 50 per cent BEV by 2030.
Analysts at Ventura Securities said JLR is targeting 60 per cent BEV sales by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2036 (see chart).

