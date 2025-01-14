Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Comm partner to drive smarter connected cars

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Tata Communications have strengthened their partnership to deliver smarter, data-driven connected cars. Through the Tata Communications MOVE platform, JLR aims to enhance its connected vehicle ecosystem, transforming the driving experience for customers worldwide. JLR's fleet of connected vehicles generates a massive 2.5 terabytes of data, with an average of half a million electronic control units (ECUs) updated monthly over the past year. The Tata Communications MOVE platform will facilitate increased data exchange, enabling JLR engineers to gain deeper insights into vehicle performance. The MOVE platform ensures seamless connectivity for JLR vehicles across 120 countries, including remote areas, enhancing the driving experience worldwide.

This real-time monitoring will allow for more prompt over-the-air (SOTA) updates, improving vehicle maintenance and servicing while reducing costs for both car owners and JLR.

Real-time data exchange allows for efficient vehicle diagnostics and maintenance, reducing operational costs for vehicle owners. The platform supports more frequent and reliable over-the-air software updates, keeping vehicles equipped with the latest features and improvements.

By integrating Tata Communications’ platform, JLR is advancing the deployment of cutting-edge technologies, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and AI-driven features, ensuring its vehicles remain at the forefront of automotive innovation.