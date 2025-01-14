Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / CCI approves Ashoka Buildcon's 34% stake buy in Ashoka Concessions

CCI approves Ashoka Buildcon's 34% stake buy in Ashoka Concessions

Currently, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABL) owns a 66 per cent holding in Ashoka Concessions Ltd (ACL). After the CCI's approval, ACL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon

cci
In October 2024, ABL said it will acquire 100 per cent of the investments of investors in ACL for about Rs 1,526 crore. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved Ashoka Buildcon's proposal to acquire remaining 34 per cent stake in Ashoka Concessions Ltd.

Currently, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABL) owns a 66 per cent holding in Ashoka Concessions Ltd (ACL). After the CCI's approval, ACL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon.

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of 34 per cent equity shareholding of Ashoka Concessions by Ashoka Buildcon and certain convertible instruments of ACL by ABL and Viva Highways, CCI said. Viva Highways is a subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon.

"CCI approves the proposed acquisition of 34 per cent equity shareholding of Ashoka Concessions by Ashoka Buildcon and certain convertible instruments of ACL by ABL and Viva Highways (Viva); and 26 per cent shareholding of Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company (JN) by Viva," CCI said in a post on X on Tuesday.

In October 2024, ABL said it will acquire 100 per cent of the investments of investors in ACL for about Rs 1,526 crore.

Further, the company said it has entered into a share purchase agreement with the investors, Macquarie SBI Infrastructure Investments and SBI Macquarie Infrastructure Trust, to acquire the remaining 34 per cent of equity shares in ACL.

Also Read

Zomato, Swiggy's use of partner data may draw CCI scrutiny, say experts

NRAI set to approach CCI over Zomato and Swiggy's 10-minute delivery apps

CCI found Pernod pushed retailers to promote brand, document shows

CCI will focus on leveraging tech for fair competition: Chairperson Kaur

CCI seeks more info on anti-competitive allegations against qcom companies

Additionally, Viva Highways will acquire a 26 per cent stake from investors, in its affiliate, Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company, for Rs 150 crore.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aim to have 25% share in Indian e-com cargo market: DHL E-commerce CEO

Tata partners with IISc to set up medical school, to contribute Rs 500 cr

EET Fuels secures $350 million funding for decarbonisation plans

HDFC AMC Q3 results: Profit jumps 31%, revenue surges 39% to Rs 934 cr

India poised to become a developed nation by 2047: ITC chief Sanjiv Puri

Topics :CCICompetition Commission of IndiaAshoka Buildcon

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story