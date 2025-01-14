Tata partners with IISc to set up medical school, to contribute Rs 500 cr

Tata Group on Tuesday said it has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to establish Tata IISc Medical School at the institute's Bengaluru campus and will make a contribution of Rs 500 crore for support.

The Tata IISc Medical School will be a centre of excellence that seeks to catalyse a unique model of clinical research and medical education in India, by bringing basic science and engineering to bear on clinical science and practice, the group said in a statement.

It will focus on a variety of specialities, including oncology, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, diabetes and metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, integrative medicine, and public health.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Tuesday, the Tata Group will make a contribution of Rs 500 crore to support the establishment of the medical school, it said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "Healthcare is one of India's biggest challenges and also one of its greatest opportunities, given the scale at which technology will be able to transform everything from diagnosis to care and community health." He said, "The institute's emphasis on cutting-edge research and global collaboration will create a highly qualified cadre of physician-scientists trained in the latest approaches to modern medicine." "Their effect will be felt across the spectrum of healthcare, and will help individuals access quality treatment," he added.

IISc Director G Rangarajan said the institute owes its existence to the munificence and far-sighted vision of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who was unparalleled in his philanthropy towards education in India.

Also Read

"We are firmly committed to carrying forward this legacy and breaking new ground in creating affordable healthcare solutions for India and the rest of the world," he said.

After a century of contributions to science and engineering, Rangarajan said, "We now have a unique opportunity to create new frontiers in medicine.