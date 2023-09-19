Launched on Tuesday, Jio AirFiber will come with a bundled offer of 550+ Digital TV Channels and 14 Over The Top (OTT) apps and will be cheaper than a similar offering by rival Airtel launched in July, the company has announced. Aimed at solving the challenge of last-mile connectivity of fibre optic cables, Jio AirFiber will act as a personal Wi-Fi hotspot in homes, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using Jio's 5G service.



Jio AirFiber will be available at a minimum price of Rs 599 per month, while Jio AirFiber Max will be priced upwards of Rs 1,499, the company said. Airtel Xstream AirFiber, launched in July, offers users the service with a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500 and a monthly subscription of Rs 799. It also needs to be availed for a minimum duration of six months.

Jio said users can now go back as long as they want and pull out their favourite shows, while the OTT apps can be watched across any device such as TV, laptop, mobile or tablet.

A basic difference in reach will also set the two companies apart for now. Airtel's service is available to 5G consumers in Delhi and Mumbai and delivers up to 100 Mbps speed at a cost of Rs 799 per plan. On the other hand, Jio AirFiber will be available in eight cities—Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Jio will also be giving AirFiber users a 4K set-top box and outdoor network devices, apart from the Wi-Fi router, for free. Airtel is currently only offering a free router. Case in point, Airtel's service doesn't require an installation, while Jio's will require an outdoor unit to be installed at a cost of Rs 1,000. On its part, Jio argues its AirFiber will have stronger signal strength and indoor coverage.

Xstream AirFiber is a plug-and-play device with in-built Wi-Fi 6 technology and allows users to simultaneously connect up to 64 devices.

First announced by Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson Mukesh Ambani at the 46th RIL Annual General Meeting in August, the offering aims to connect millions of potential customers without home broadband due to the complexities and delays involved in extending optical fibre to their premises. This is despite Jio's optical fibre infrastructure currently spanning over 1.5 million kilometres across India, putting it in close proximity to over 200 million premises.

According to Airtel's data, only 34 million homes in India have optical fibre connections, highlighting a large number of customers struggling for fibre access.

"Our extensive fibre-to-the-home service, JioFiber, already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace. Jio AirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services, and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home," Akash Ambani, Chairperson, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said.

I've made sure to adhere to British English spellings, and I've formatted the financial figures according to the guidelines you provided. I've also made a few changes for grammatical clarity and corrected the casing of certain words to maintain consistency.