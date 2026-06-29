JK Cement bets on capacity utilisation, premiumisation: CEO Singhania

JK Cement is prioritizing enhanced capacity utilization and aggressive premiumization to protect margins against cost inflation this fiscal and is executing an expansion-led strategy to reach 50 MnTPA capacity by 2030, its Joint Managing Director and CEO Madhavkrishna Singhania said.

The immediate priorities of JK Organisation group firm for FY27 include stabilising newly-commissioned capacities, improving utilisation levels, expanding market reach in key regions and strengthening its portfolio of value-added building materials, said Singhania in the latest annual report of the company.

"As we look ahead to FY 2026-27 and beyond, our priorities are clear: stabilise the capacity added during this year, drive utilisation improvements, deepen market reach in chosen regions, continue strengthening our value-added products portfolio, sustain the journey on premiumisation, scale digital enablement and data-driven decision-making, embed safety even more deeply into our culture, and accelerate our sustainability journey," he said.

Singhania said JK Cement would remain focused on balancing growth with operational discipline and financial prudence as it advances towards its long-term goal of achieving 50 MnTPA cement capacity by 2030. JK Cement has recently increased its grey cement capacity to 32.26 MnTPA (million tonnes per annum). In FY26, JK Cement's grey cement capacity grew from 24.34 MnTPA to 32.26 MnTPA through the commissioning of the greenfield Buxar grinding unit (3 MnTPA), capacity additions at Prayagraj, Hamirpur, and Panna (1 MnTPA each), and debottlenecking at Ujjain (0.5 MnTPA) and Muddapur (1.0 MnTPA), along with the acquisition of a controlling stake in Saifco Cement (0.42 MnTPA).

"These additions were delivered on time and within budget, strengthening our presence across priority regions from Jammu and Kashmir to Eastern and Southern India. Correspondingly, our grey cement volumes breached the 20 MT milestone during the year under review," the report said. JK Cement is also progressing with its medium-term expansion roadmap. An integrated project at Jaisalmer comprising 4 MnTPA clinker capacity and 3 MnTPA cement capacity is advancing on schedule and is expected to strengthen the company's presence in northern India. Planned split grinding units in Rajasthan and Punjab are expected to improve market access and logistics efficiency in the region, the company said.