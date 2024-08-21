JM Financial PE invests Rs 40 crore in Zoff to boost brand building efforts

JM Financial Private Equity through its arm JM Financial India Growth Fund III on Wednesday invested Rs 40 crore in Asquare Foods and Beverages, the parent company of the direct-to-consumer spice brand Zoff. The fresh capital infusion from JM Financial Private Equity will be used to strengthen brand-building efforts, enhance the existing production capacities, and bolster the company's offline distribution network, the company said statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We strongly believe that Zoff can emerge as one of the leading spices brands in the future," Darius Pandole, Managing Director & CEO of Private Equity & Equity AIFs at JM Financial said.

Zoff was founded by brothers Akash and Ashish Agrawal.

JM Financial Private Equity, part of the JM Financial Group, manages several funds that focus on providing growth capital to high-potential Indian companies.

Servotech to install 12 EV charging stations in Kerala



Servotech Power Systems Ltd on Wednesday said it will install 12 EV charging stations in Kerala as part of an order.

It has secured a substantial contract for installing 12 EV charging stations from the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), Department of Power, government of Kerala, the company said.

Under this contract, Servotech will build 12 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with 30 KW (kilowatt) fast DC (direct current) EV chargers at the various locations of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department.

This contract involves Servotech supplying, commissioning, and construction of EV charging stations, it said.