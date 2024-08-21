Larsen & Toubro bags 'large' order for infra development in Maharashtra

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said that it has bagged a 'large' order for integrated infrastructure development in Maharashtra.

The order has been bagged by the Transportation Infrastructure vertical of L&T, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Orders in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore are classified as 'large' by the company.

"L&T has secured an order for integrated infrastructure development project in town planning schemes 2 to 7 under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) Project in Maharashtra," it said.