Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / NMDC Steel's hot rolled coil production hits 1 MT-mark within a year

NMDC Steel's hot rolled coil production hits 1 MT-mark within a year

On July 21, 2024, the company had achieved the production of 1.5 MT of hot metal from its blast furnace and produced 1 MT of liquid steel from the steel making shop (SMS) on August 11

NMDC
Both milestones were reached in less than a year from the commencement of production, the company said | Photo: X@nmdclimited
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 2:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) on Wednesday announced producing 1 million tonnes of hot rolled coil (HRC) at its plant in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh in a year's time.

NMDC Steel Ltd, an entity demerged and formed from mining firm NMDC, owns and operates the 3 million-tonne Nagar Steel Plant -- referred as India's youngest steel unit -- and has been set up with an investment of around Rs 23,000 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"NSL announces a landmark achievement of its production capabilities. Today, this ultra-modern plant has successfully produced 1 MT HRC four days ahead of the first anniversary of commencement of HR coil production," the company said in a statement.

On July 21, 2024, the company had achieved the production of 1.5 MT of hot metal from its blast furnace and produced 1 MT of liquid steel from the steel making shop (SMS) on August 11.

Both milestones were reached in less than a year from the commencement of production, the company said.

The company's CMD Amitava Mukherjee said, "Achieving 1 MnT of Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) ahead of schedule is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and hard work of our entire dedicated team. This achievement not only sets a new standard within the PSU sector, but also stand strong against industry benchmarks. We remain focused on sustaining this momentum and continuing to lead with quality and efficiency.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SAIL, NMDC are down up to 9% in 1 month; is it time to buy steel stocks?

Premium

Financial bids for Chhattisgarh-based NMDC Steel likely in two months

Mining corporation revamps decision-making to fast-track projects

NMDC Q1 results: Net profit up 20% at Rs 1,984 cr on higher prices

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends buying these three stocks today

Topics :NMDCSteel companiesChhattisgarh

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story