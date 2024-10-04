JSW MG Motor India unveils India's first high-voltage second-life battery

JSW MG Motor India has introduced India’s first high-voltage second-life battery, powered by an indigenous Battery Management System (BMS). Launched as part of ‘Project Revive’, the initiative was revealed in collaboration with Vision Mechatronics at The Battery Show 2024, held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, from October 3-5.

This product marks a step forward in energy storage, reaffirming JSW MG Motor India's commitment to a circular economy. By repurposing used EV batteries, the company aims to extend their lifecycle, reducing waste and supporting the growth of an eco-friendly EV ecosystem in India.

The second-life battery will be deployed as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) backup at an industrial facility in Pune, showcasing its potential for large-scale energy storage. This use of second-life EV batteries can transform the industrial power landscape and further advance energy solutions.

A collaborative push for energy



Vision Mechatronics, a leader in second-life battery technology, played a key role in developing this high-voltage battery, with its advanced BMS ensuring performance, flexibility, and safety. The indigenous BMS includes monitoring systems designed to optimise battery efficiency while incorporating safety measures to prevent risks like a thermal runaway.

Driving circular economy and innovation



Gaurav Gupta, chief growth officer at JSW MG Motor India, emphasised the importance of the company’s collaboration with Vision Mechatronics: “Our partnership with Vision Mechatronics is a testament to bringing circularity in the EV batteries, by providing it a second life for large-scale industrial application. The launch of this project, India’s first high-voltage second-life battery with an indigenous BMS, is indeed an innovation and makes us future ready.”

Rashi Gupta, managing director of Vision Mechatronics, echoed similar thoughts, “Vision Mechatronics is proud to introduce ReLive, in partnership with JSW MG Motor India. Our partnership resonates shared values of minimising carbon footprints by deploying innovative solutions. ReLive is India’s first high-voltage repurposed battery, equipped with an indigenous, homegrown active balancing BMS. This innovative solution adheres to the highest safety standards, making it a reliable and sustainable choice for industrial energy storage.”

“By repurposing EV batteries, ReLive contributes to a circular economy and offers a cost- effective alternative to traditional energy storage options. We are excited to collaborate with industry partners to drive the adoption of this technology and contribute to a more sustainable future,” said he.

JSW MG Motor India’s ‘Project Revive’ has seen success. Earlier in the year, the company partnered with BATX and IIT Delhi to create a 100 per cent off-grid charging station, and later with Lohum and TERI to power a school in Nainital using a 5kWh Battery Energy Storage System.