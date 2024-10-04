Vedanta reports increase in production of aluminium, zinc, iron ore in Q2

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a rise in production of aluminium, zinc and iron ore in the September quarter. However, the production of steel, mined metal overseas and oil and gas dropped during the quarter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The aluminium output grew 3 per cent to 609,000 tonnes in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, Vedanta said in a filing to BSE. At Zinc India, the saleable metal output grew to 262,000 tonnes from 241,000 tonnes. While at Zinc International the mined metal output dropped by 34 per cent to 44,000 tonnes, from 66,000 tonnes in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, oil and gas output dropped 22 per cent to 104,900 boepd (barrels of oil equivalent per day), average daily gross operated production during the quarter from 134,100 boepd a year earlier.

The production of saleable iron ore rose to 1.3 million tonnes from 1.2 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

The total saleable steel production dropped 22 per cent to 2,96,000 tonnes and power sales rose 7 per cent to 4,322 million units from 4,047 million units in the July-September period of the last financial year.

The company said that the "production was adversely impacted due to the planned shutdown on account of the debottlenecking of steel melting shop and maintenance of oxygen plant in Q2."



Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminium and power.