JSW Steel to step up long steel capacity to tap infrastructure boom

JSW Steel is planning to increase the share of long products in its portfolio to cater to the growing demand from the infrastructure sector.

G S Rathore, JSW Steel's whole time director and chief operating officer, emphasised that in a developing economy, more long steel is consumed due to infrastructure building. "We are in a situation where we will consume more long steel," he said.

Long steel products, which are commonly used in large-scale infrastructure projects and construction, have historically had a lower ratio in JSW's offerings because the company began with cold rolling, galvanizing, and downstream products.

"So we wanted more hot rolled coil (HRC)," Rathore added, speaking on the sidelines of a conference on long products organised by Steel & Metallurgy.

HRC is a benchmark for flat steel used in the automotive industry, electrical appliances, and building and infrastructure sectors. Currently, about 28 per cent of JSW's capacity is in long steel, with the balance in flat. The company's goal is to increase the share of long steel to 35 per cent as it steps up production.

JSW Steel's domestic crude steel capacity, including Bhushan Power & Steel and JSW Ispat Special Products, stands at 27.7 million tonnes (mt). This is expected to grow to 37 mt by FY25, with plans to reach 50 mt by the end of the decade.

For the expansion from 37 mt to 50 mt, Rathore outlined three options: increasing capacity at Dolvi (Maharashtra) from 10 to 15 mt; expanding Vijaynagar (Karnataka) from 19 to 24 mt, given that land is available and approvals are in place; and expanding Jharsuguda (Odisha) from 5 to 10 mt.

There may also be opportunities for acquisition. JSW Steel has expressed interest in the NMDC Steel Plant, currently undergoing a strategic sale process, although Rathore highlighted that there were ample options for growth within JSW's existing sites.

The aim, according to Rathore, is to enhance the share of long products to 35 mt as the company reaches 50 mt of production. "We are trying to increase capacity at Monnet (JSW Ispat Special Products). Our Salem plant is 100 per cent into long products; almost 95 per cent we make for the auto industry."

However, in the long steel segment, JSW Steel will be focusing on high-end products. In flat steel, approximately 50 per cent of its capacity is in value-added and downstream products.

As production ramps up, raw material security is also a priority. Last year, supplies from captive iron ore mines were at 44 per cent, and Rathore stated that the goal is to take this to 70-75 per cent, actively bidding at auctions as opportunities arise.

In terms of coking coal, JSW Steel is looking at offshore assets while also focusing on operationalising its domestic coking coal mines. The company is reported to be considering Canadian company Teck Resources' coking coal business, although Rathore declined to comment, saying only that "it was still under discussion."

He concluded, "As far as our raw material policy is concerned, we want to be self-reliant, whether in iron ore or coal. Appropriate decisions will be taken as and when any opportunity comes up which makes sense."