Home / Companies / News / Kalyan Jewellers to invest Rs 42 crore to complete Candere buyout

Kalyan Jewellers to invest Rs 42 crore to complete Candere buyout

The deal, to be completed in three tranches, will make Candere a wholly owned unit as Kalyan Jewellers shifts focus from pure e-commerce to an omnichannel strategy, the company said

Kalyan Jewellers
Kalyan Jewellers
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kalyan Jewellers said on Monday it will acquire the remaining 15 per cent stake in its e-commerce subsidiary Enovate Lifestyles, which operates under the brand Candere, for Rs 42 crore.

The deal, to be completed in three tranches, will make Candere a wholly owned unit as Kalyan Jewellers shifts focus from pure e-commerce to an omnichannel strategy, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kalyan Jewellers first acquired a majority stake in Candere in 2017 to enter the online jewellery market. The latest transaction involves buying 57,320 equity shares from existing shareholder Rupesh Jain.

"We're excited to explore an emerging market segment within the jewellery industry, focusing on lightweight, fashion-forward designs," Managing Director T S Kalyanaraman said.

Candere, which reported an annual revenue of Rs 130.3 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal, launched 11 physical showrooms last year and plans to quadruple its offline presence this fiscal.

Also Read

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 results: Consolidated PAT rises 21.5% to Rs 180.37 cr

This jewellery stock has zoomed over 300% in last 10 months on firm outlook

Titan, Kalyan Jewellers' Q4 business updates point to bright prospects

Stocks to Watch today: Paytm, Adani Wilmar, ONGC, Lupin, Kalyan Jewellers

Warburg Pincus divests 8.4% stake in Kalyan Jewellers for Rs 2,937 crore

Near-term margin headwinds for jewellery retail major Titan's stock

GenAI will be a significant revenue source for us, says Sridhar Mantha

Baron Capital boosts food delivery firm Swiggy valuation to $15.1 billion

Adani Power arm approves merger of Stratatech Mineral Resources into self

SpiceJet cancels Chennai flights till June 10, cites 'operational reasons'

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Kalyan JewellersJewellersE-commerce firms

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story