Home / Companies / News / Adani Power arm approves merger of Stratatech Mineral Resources into self

Adani Power arm approves merger of Stratatech Mineral Resources into self

Stratatech Mineral Resources, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has been allocated Dhirauli Coal Mine in Madhya Pradesh. The coal mine is in close proximity to MEL's thermal power plant

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power
SMRPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited and engaged in the business of mining of coal, minerals and ores and other allied activities, the filing said. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 8:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Monday said its arm Mahan Energen Ltd has approved a proposal to merge coal mining firm Stratatech Mineral Resources with itself which will help improve fuel security.

Stratatech Mineral Resources, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has been allocated Dhirauli Coal Mine in Madhya Pradesh. The coal mine is in close proximity to MEL's thermal power plant.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The proposed amalgamation will allow MEL to operate the Dhirauli Coal Mine as captive coal mine and improve its fuel security, the company said in an exchange filing.
 

Dhirauli Coal Mine has a peak-rated capacity to produce 6.5 million tonnes per annum of coal.

The proposed scheme of amalgamation is subject to necessary approvals including that of shareholders, the company said.

"... the wholly-owned subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited (MEL or the transferee company) has approved a scheme...for amalgamation of Stratatech Mineral Resources Private Limited (SMRPL or the transferor company) with MEL," it said.

SMRPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited and engaged in the business of mining of coal, minerals and ores and other allied activities, the filing said.

MEL is engaged in the business of generation and sale of power.

Also Read

Arm processors: What they are and why they are gaining ground in PC segment

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

Critical, offshore mineral blocks set for auction in 2024: Official

Centre launches 2nd round of critical mineral auction worth Rs 30 trillion

Looking at setting targets on offshore mineral mining: Mines secretary

SpiceJet cancels Chennai flights till June 10, cites 'operational reasons'

Shriram Finance raises $468 million multi-currency funds as social loans

Zee Media remains committed to unbiased news, public interest: Chandra

ZEE Entertainment plans to raise funds through issue of shares, QIPs

Adani Group launches co-branded credit card with ICICI, offers benefits

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Adani PowerMining industry

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story