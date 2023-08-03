Home / Companies / News / Kalyan Jewellers to open 11 new showrooms this month across many states

Kalyan Jewellers to open 11 new showrooms this month across many states

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd will open 11 new showrooms this month as part of the expansion plan.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced its expansion plan for August across India with 11 new showrooms. "With this expansion, the jewellery brand will mark the milestone of its 200th showroom launch... in Jammu."

Kalyan Jewellers is currently present across 22 states and union territories in India as well as 4 countries in the Middle East.

It currently has 76 showrooms in South India, 48 showrooms in North and Central India, 23 in West India, 16 outlets in East India, and 33 in the Middle East.

"The company is all set to expand its operations across key non-South markets, symbolising its commitment to broadening the footprint and plans to further solidify its presence at a Pan-India level," the company said.

The upcoming showroom launches scheduled for August include Patna, Nawada, Sitamarhi, and Arrah in Bihar, Faridabad and Panipat in Haryana, Anand in Gujarat, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, and Chembur in Mumbai.

Apart from these, Kalyan Jewellers will be making a foray in Jammu, with a showroom at Channi, which will be the brand's 200th showroom.

Topics :Kalyan Jewellers

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

