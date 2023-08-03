Home / Companies / News / Food industry impacted by high commodity prices: Britannia Industries

Food industry impacted by high commodity prices: Britannia Industries

It said that although commodity prices were volatile and inflation was at unprecedented levels, the post-Covid normalisation of economic activities supported growth throughout 2022-23

Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

FMCG major Britannia Industries Limited said that the food sector in which it operates has been significantly impacted by high commodity prices, rising interest rates and due to the fall out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The long term effects of these factors continue to be felt extensively, the company said in its annual report for 2022-23.

It said that although commodity prices were volatile and inflation was at unprecedented levels, the post-COVID normalisation of economic activities supported growth throughout 2022-23.

During the last fiscal, the major challenge confronting the food industry was managing inflation in the cost of key inputs like wheat, milk, sugar, palm oil and crude oil, the company annual report said.

The foods vertical of Britannia comprise segments like biscuits, cakes, rusks, bread and dairy.

On the outlook for the foods vertical, the company said that businesses in the country are still optimistic on demand conditions despite apprehensions about global recession.

The inflation trajectory during the coming year will depend on a host of domestic and global factors. The outlook for food prices and rural growth will depend significantly on the climate and adequacy of monsoon rain, it said.

Britannia said that the company's international business weathered the difficult inflationary environment and expanded to new geographies during 2022-23.

The company's strategy in its international business is to strengthen brand equity, offer new products, establish and grow local operations in fast emerging markets like contract manufacturing, acquisitions and joint ventures.

The international business of Britannia is primarily focussed in the countries of the Middle East, America, Africa, Asia Pacific and SAARC.

Also Read

Britannia's Q4 revenues may rise up to 14% YoY led by volumes, say analysts

Wadia Group in talks with investors to jointly bid for Go First: Report

Wadia Group company took $300 million loan from Deutsche Bank: Report

Go First owner Wadia Group has no plans to sell its stake in airlines: CEO

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic rheumatoid arthritis drug

Blue Star Q1 profit rises over 12% on robust sales, revenue up 12.6%

CIEL HR Services plans IPO by Q4FY24, looks to raise Rs 800 crore

Zomato Q1FY24 results: Food delivery platform reports net profit of Rs 2 cr

Cognizant Technology to invest $1 billion in Gen AI over three years

Topics :Britannia IndustriesFMCGsfood inflationCommodity prices

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story