Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Kalyani Developers plans to invest Rs 5,300 cr on housing, hotel projects

Kalyani Developers plans to invest Rs 5,300 cr on housing, hotel projects

The overall investment for these projects would be around Rs 4,500 crore over the next two years. The company is also planning Rs 800 crore investment in two hotels in North Bengaluru

real estate
The company is also planning a mixed-use development in Hyderabad. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bengaluru-based Kalyani Developers plans to invest around Rs 5,300 crore to develop housing and hospitality projects in South India.

In a statement on Thursday, the company announced its foray into the residential segment with three projects planned in North Bengaluru, Whitefield and Kanakapura Main Road.

The company is also planning a mixed-use development in Hyderabad.

"The overall investment for these projects would be around Rs 4,500 crore over the next two years. The company is also planning Rs 800 crore investment in two hotels comprising 300 rooms each in North Bengaluru," it added.

"Over the past three decades, we have established a strong reputation in commercial real estate, hospitality, automobiles (with more than 75 showrooms in Bangalore, Mysore, and Hyderabad), and renewable energy...," A Mohan Raju, Managing Director and CEO, Kalyani Developer, said.

The residential segment presents a significant opportunity for the company to leverage this legacy and expertise, he added.

"The construction of all projects will be handled by our in-house team, which boasts over 30 years of expertise and has successfully delivered 12 million+ square feet of commercial spaces," Raju said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bachchan family's real estate investments cross Rs 100 cr mark in 2024

Delhi-NCR sees biggest jump in property prices at 57%; Hyderabad lowest

Average office rents across top 6 cities breach pre-pandemic levels: Report

Bungalow in New Delhi's upscale Sunder Nagar sells for Rs 96 cr: Report

Aditya Birla Real Estate's Q2 total income rises 30% to Rs 1,130 crore

Topics :Real Estate housing projectinfrastructure

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story